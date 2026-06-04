Filmmaker RJ Balaji met Tamil Nadu CM S Joseph Vijay to thank him for his support for the film 'Karuppu'. The CM had previously granted permission for special morning shows and also congratulated the team on the movie's success at the box office.

Filmmaker RJ Balaji, whose directorial 'Karuppu' recently opened in theatres following a series of hurdles, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay and expressed gratitude. In an X post, the director shared pictures from his meeting with CM Vijay, crediting him for the efforts towards 'Karuppu'. "With the man who started it all for #Karuppu!!! Wow...! Feels unreal to meet him now as the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu!!! Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness...!!! Thank you for everything dearest Vijay sir," he wrote. With the man who started it all for #Karuppu !!! ❤️❤️❤️ Wow…! Feels unreal to meet him now as the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil nadu !!!🔥🔥🔥 Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness…!!! 🙏🙏🙏 Thank you for everything dearest Vijay sir ❤️🤗🧿 pic.twitter.com/sd6qqdNUGH — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) June 2, 2026

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CM Vijay's support for 'Karuppu'

Earlier, the makers of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer 'Karuppu' thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for allowing special 9 am morning shows for the film ahead of its release on May 14. The production house shared a note on X expressing gratitude to the newly elected Chief Minister. Along with the note, they also posted a picture of Vijay with a message from the team of Suriya. The post read, "Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical." Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu.#Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th🔥 A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical 🎵@Suriya_offl @trishtrashers @RJ_Balaji @dop_gkvishnu @prabhu_sr… pic.twitter.com/6sLumAcAFr — DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) May 12, 2026

CM Vijay also congratulated the film's team after it showcased a strong performance at the box office. The makers shared that the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes to producer SR Prabu for the film's success. Sharing a picture on social media, the team thanked the Chief Minister for his support. The post read, "We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl's #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes." We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl‘s #Karuppu It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for… pic.twitter.com/pcylOChIVv — Karuppu (@KaruppuMovie) May 18, 2026

About the film

Written and directed by RJ Balaji, 'Karuppu' stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film also features Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in crucial roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. (ANI)