Anupam Kher reminisced about his bond with Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan, recalling shooting in SRK's now-home 'Mannat'. He also praised Akshay Kumar, calling him a funny man and an easy person to work with, highlighting their great bond.

Actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about his long-standing association with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, reflecting on the bond that he developed with them over the years. Having worked with each of them across several acclaimed films over the decades, Kher spoke fondly about their journey.

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Memories with Shah Rukh Khan and 'Mannat'

Speaking to ANI, Kher recalled the days of shooting his 1990 film 'Dil' in a Mumbai bungalow, which now famously belongs to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. "We did the shooting of Indra Kumar's Dil in a bungalow, which is now owned by Shah Rukh Khan. I know every inch of that place before it became 'Mannat'. Even after that, I have been to Shah Rukh's house. I remember shooting a lot of scenes in the bungalow's drawing room. We had also shot 'Beta' over there," he shared.

On his bond with the 'Pathaan' star, Kher added, "I have great memories of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Whether it was 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Chaahat', or 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. I have great memories."

On Working with Salman and Aamir Khan

The actor also spoke about working with stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. "I have memories of so many people, and people give you bigger memories. I liked working with Salman. I have worked with Aamir in many films like 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin'. Of course, there are some differences, but as life goes on, it gets ironed out."

'A Great Guy to Work With': Kher on Akshay Kumar

Anupam Kher fondly spoke about his bond with actor Akshay Kumar, sharing, "Akshay is a very funny man. He calls me on my birthday, and I call him on his birthday. We worked on 'Special 26', and it was amazing. I also loved working with him in 'Baby'. I have worked with him so many times. Akshay is a great guy to work with. I also have a habit of waking up early in the morning, and I arrive on time. Akshay is a very easy person to work with. He has a great sense of charm, a great sense of Punjabi warmth. He is ready to improvise. He has genuine love for me. I think it's great."

One of the most prolific and iconic personalities, Anupam Kher, has had a glorious cinematic career, spanning 45 years in the Indian film industry. (ANI)