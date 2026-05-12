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Inside Virat Kohli’s Rs 80 Crore Gurugram Home With Hanging Pool & Geometric Design [Photos]
Virat Kohli’s ₹80 crore Gurugram mansion showcases modern luxury with sculptural design, a hanging pool, plush interiors, and world-class amenities, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and elegant living.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a power couple blending cricket fame and Bollywood glamour. Their elegance, discipline, and global success shine through in every public appearance, reflecting a lifestyle of star power, balance, and inspiration.
Power Couple Lifestyle
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma balance global careers with a grounded family life focused on wellness. Their luxurious homes reflect elegant, warm, and personal taste, perfectly matching their disciplined and stylish lifestyle.
Luxury Gurugram Home
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own a luxurious house in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1, reportedly worth around ₹80 crore. The spacious, private residence in one of NCR’s elite areas offers modern comforts and perfectly suits the couple’s premium lifestyle.
Modern Architectural Design
The house features a sleek, geometric structure with bold 3D block elements, giving it a striking and futuristic look. Despite its modern design, the greenery around it softens the edges, creating a perfect balance between luxury, artistry, and a warm, welcoming feel.
Elegant Interiors
Inside, the home blends comfort with luxury through plush furniture, soft tones, marble flooring, and abundant natural light. Minimal yet stylish decor, paired with unique artwork and custom wooden pieces, creates a refined and sophisticated living space.
Living & Drawing Rooms
The living room has a huge grey L-shaped sofa, lots of wooden touches, and a cool floor lamp. A vertical garden adds a fresh vibe. For fun, they have a gaming console and an arcade station right at home. The drawing room looks like a classy art gallery—very subtle and stylish.
Fitness & Lifestyle Amenities
The couple’s home reflects their fitness-focused lifestyle with a fully equipped gym and a private swimming pool for relaxation. It also features a stylish bar area, perfect for unwinding and spending quality time with friends and family.
Home with Personal Touch
Beyond its luxury, the house reflects their personality with a warm, family-friendly and positive vibe. It blends modern elegance with comfort, creating a stylish yet grounded space that feels both inviting and deeply connected to home life.
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