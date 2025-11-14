Image Credit : Asianet News

According to the creators, Gatha Vaibhava follows Purathan and Adhunika as their current meeting takes them on a trip through previous incarnations. The story shifts between legendary worlds and historical locations, showing how vestiges of the past recur in their present lives. The film explores issues of time, memory, and continuity without providing definitive explanations, allowing viewers to form their own judgements. The production brought together a large technical team. William J David handles cinematography, while Ashik Kusugolli is in charge of editing, DI, and colour grading.

The vibe had begin , morning show at Gayatri theatre #Gathavaibhavapic.twitter.com/4Gqg16Dezj — Venkata Jagadesh (@VenkataJagades1) November 14, 2025

Shivakumar, Ullas Hydur, and Raghu Mysore oversaw the production design, while Judah Sandhy wrote the soundtrack. Nirmal Kumar oversaw the visual effects, while Chetan D'Souza, David Chan Cordeiro, and Vikram Mor handled the stunts. KulaBhushan and Madhu oversaw the choreography, while Varshini Janakiram did the style. Pawan and Venki contributed additional storyline and language, with Chiru S. serving as co-director.

As Gatha Vaibhava continues to play in theatres, the early internet posts indicate audience participation; however, they do not yet create a clear consensus. With additional screenings beginning and a larger audience expecting to see the film in the following days, the response and conversation around it are expected to change as the film approaches its entire release cycle.