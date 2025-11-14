- Home
- Entertainment
- Gatha Vaibhava REVIEW: Is Dushyanth, Ashika Ranganath’s Film Worth Your Time? Read Reactions
Gatha Vaibhava REVIEW: Is Dushyanth, Ashika Ranganath’s Film Worth Your Time? Read Reactions
In response to the film starring Dushyanth and Ashika Ranganath, what are audiences saying about the film? The Kannada fantasy drama Gatha Vaibhava, directed by Simple Suni, began its worldwide theatrical run on November 14, 2025.
Gatha Vaibhava X Review
On November 14, 2025, the Kannada fantasy play Gatha Vaibhava, directed by Simple Suni, will begin its international theatrical run. The narrative, starring SS Dushyanth and Ashika Ranganath, takes place in both historical and mythological settings.
Gatha Vaibhava X Review
The film, produced by Servegara Silver Screens and Suni Cinemas, follows the journey of Purathan and Adhunika, whose current meeting transports them to past lives ranging from the divine realms of Devaloka to Vasco da Gama's voyage and the coastal landscapes of pre-independence Karnataka.
Gatha Vaibhava X Review
Following the film's premiere, viewers on social media sites, notably X (formerly Twitter), shared their initial reactions to it. These posts, while not formal reviews, give an early indication of audience reactions. Comprehensive critical reviews and box office numbers are due in the coming days, but online buzz is already shaping early discussions about the picture.
ಮೆಚ್ಚಿದೆ ಕಣಯ್ಯಾ.. ನಿನ್ನ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ದಿನ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ರಿಲೀಸ್ ಆಗ್ತಿದ್ರೂ ಅವ್ರಿಗೂ ಒಳ್ಳೇದಾಗ್ಲಿ ಅಂತ ಆರೈಸ್ತೀಯಲ್ಲಾ!! ಅಷ್ಟು ಸಾಕು ನಿನ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನೋಡೋಕೆ..ಮ್ಯಾಟ್ನಿ ಶೋ ಫಿಕ್ಸ್ ನಾನು ಮತ್ತೆ ನಮ್ಮವ್ರು 🥰✊🏻
"ಗತವೈಭವ"ಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳ್ಳೇದಾಗ್ಲಿ 🙌🏻❤️ @SimpleSuni#Gathavaibhava#simplesunihttps://t.co/dKbQlddVYApic.twitter.com/CTQMHhBAbf
— UrsMk (@UrsMk1133) November 14, 2025
ಸಿಂಪಲ್ ಸುನಿ ಸರ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ, ಹೊಸ ನಾಯಕ ದುಶ್ಯಾತ್ ನಟನೆಯ #ಗತವೈಭವ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ.
ಚಿತ್ರ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಕಾಣಲಿ.😍
DAALi @Dhananjayaka#GathaVaibhava@Dushyanth_SS@SimpleSuni@AshikaRanganath@dthimmappa83#DaaliDhananjaya#Dhananjayafanspic.twitter.com/96DSzU9H38
— Team Daali Dhananjaya (@Team_Dhananjaya) November 14, 2025
Plot Overview and Production Details
According to the creators, Gatha Vaibhava follows Purathan and Adhunika as their current meeting takes them on a trip through previous incarnations. The story shifts between legendary worlds and historical locations, showing how vestiges of the past recur in their present lives. The film explores issues of time, memory, and continuity without providing definitive explanations, allowing viewers to form their own judgements. The production brought together a large technical team. William J David handles cinematography, while Ashik Kusugolli is in charge of editing, DI, and colour grading.
The vibe had begin , morning show at Gayatri theatre #Gathavaibhavapic.twitter.com/4Gqg16Dezj
— Venkata Jagadesh (@VenkataJagades1) November 14, 2025
Shivakumar, Ullas Hydur, and Raghu Mysore oversaw the production design, while Judah Sandhy wrote the soundtrack. Nirmal Kumar oversaw the visual effects, while Chetan D'Souza, David Chan Cordeiro, and Vikram Mor handled the stunts. KulaBhushan and Madhu oversaw the choreography, while Varshini Janakiram did the style. Pawan and Venki contributed additional storyline and language, with Chiru S. serving as co-director.
#GathaVaibhava
UA 16+
144 mins
Fantasy, Period, Romance
— Cineloka.co.in (@cineloka) November 14, 2025
As Gatha Vaibhava continues to play in theatres, the early internet posts indicate audience participation; however, they do not yet create a clear consensus. With additional screenings beginning and a larger audience expecting to see the film in the following days, the response and conversation around it are expected to change as the film approaches its entire release cycle.