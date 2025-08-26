Image Credit : Getty

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity, and remover of obstacles. His arrival is believed to bring good fortune and remove negativity. Ganesha is invoked at the start of new ventures, prayers, and rituals. The festival marks the beginning of auspicious times and is often the first major celebration after monsoon. It reminds devotees to let go of ego (represented by Ganesha's pot belly) and seek wisdom and humility. Especially in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh, the festival fosters community bonding. People of all backgrounds come together to build and worship pandals, sing bhajans, and share prasad. It breaks social barriers and promotes unity. Artists create beautiful and intricate idols of Ganesha. It revives traditional crafts, music, dance, and theatre. Cultural programs and plays (like the famous Lalbaugcha Raja darshan) add vibrancy to cities and towns.