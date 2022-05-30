Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani seems comfy and elegant in the video clip, which has wowed viewers, dressed in a beige crop top, loose slacks, and a matching headgear.
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 30, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Disha Patani's Instagram feed has all things glamorous, entertaining, and thrilling. The actress, also a talented dancer, frequently posts videos of herself effortlessly swaying to the latest tunes. The actress has shared another video on the photo-sharing app in which she can be seen swaying to Tayc's song DODO. Disha seems comfy and elegant in the clip, which has wowed viewers, dressed in a beige crop top, loose slacks, and a matching headgear.

    Her dancing coach also joined Disha. Her transitions and dancing skills were silky smooth. "Vibin," she captioned the video as she dropped it. The clip has more than 5 lakh views and is a hit among netizens. Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section of her video with heart and fire emojis.

    Disha Patani has posted another video in which she co-stars with choreographer Dimple Kotecha. The actress is shown dancing to Louis Theroux's song My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds. Disha is wearing a plain T-shirt, skirt, and no make-up. "Chillin..." wrote the Malang star in the caption.

    Disha was most recently seen starring Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff in the action movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the work front. Disha will next be seen in 'Ek Villain 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The film is set to hit theatres on July 8, 2022. 

    'Yodha,' a Dharma Productions action-drama film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is also in the works for the 29-year-old actress. On November 11, 2022, the film will be released in theatres. 'Project K' is also in the kitty of the Malang starlet. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone play the key roles in the film. Ekta Kapoor's K-Tina is included in Disha's collection.

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 3:18 PM IST
