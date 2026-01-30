Following the film's premiere, attendees at early screenings began sharing their thoughts on social media, notably on X (previously Twitter). Although these comments are not formal reviews, they do offer an early idea of how audiences are reacting to the film's themes, performances, and plot.

More thorough reviews and critical assessments are anticipated to surface in the following hours and days as the film gains a larger audience. Here are some early reactions shared online by those who saw the film's first showing.