Game Changer Box-office collection Day 3: Ram Charan starrer earns THIS; Read on

South superstar Ram Charan's film Game Changer is facing a tough time at the box office. Instead of increasing, the film's earnings are decreasing daily. Looking at the collection of director S Shankar's ₹450 crore budget film, it is being said that it will be difficult for the film to even recover its cost. Meanwhile, the opening weekend collection figures for Game Changer have been released. However, the figures that have come out are quite surprising. The film is not earning as per predictions. According to reports, the film earned only ₹17 crore at the box office on the third day, meaning the film did not benefit much from the Sunday holiday

Ram Charan's most awaited film Game Changer was released in theaters on January 10. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam along with Hindi. The film collected ₹51 crore on the first day. On the second day, the film's earnings decreased and it did a business of only ₹21.6 crore. On Sunday, the third day, the film's condition worsened. The movie earned only ₹17 crore. In three days, the film could only collect ₹89.60 crore. Accordingly, the film could not even earn ₹100 crore at the Indian box office in 3 days. At the same time, the film has earned only ₹61.75 crore in Telugu, ₹5.02 crore in Tamil, ₹22.5 crore in Hindi, ₹0.3 crore in Kannada and ₹0.03 crore in Malayalam

Ram Charan's film Game Changer is written by Karthik Subbaraj. This is his 15th film. At the same time, S Shankar, who has made blockbuster films like Robot, handled the direction. The film is a political drama, in which Ram Charan is in a double role and Kiara Advani and Anjali are in the lead roles with him

