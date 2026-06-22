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From Sanju to Gangubai Kathiawadi: 8 Actors Who Did Full Justice to Real-Life Icons
Biopics in Indian cinema feature powerful performances where actors transform into real-life figures, capturing their emotions, struggles, and inspiring journeys with authenticity and strong screen presence.
10 Times Actors Aced Biopics in Indian Cinema
Biopics have emerged as one of the most compelling genres in Indian cinema, offering audiences a glimpse into the lives of extraordinary individuals. Whether chronicling the journey of sports stars, social reformers, actors, or war heroes, these films rely heavily on powerful performances to make real-life stories resonate on screen. Over the years, several actors have gone beyond mere imitation, immersing themselves in the personalities they portrayed and delivering memorable performances. Here are 10 times actors truly aced their biopic roles.
1. 12th Fail (2023)
Vikrant Massey won hearts with his understated portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, capturing his grit, vulnerability and determination with remarkable authenticity. Rather than relying on dramatic flourishes, Massey embraced simplicity, making Manoj's struggles feel deeply relatable. His sincere and moving performance in 12th Fail earned him the prestigious national award making it one of his most memorable performances.
2. 83 (2021)
Ranveer Singh's uncanny recreation of Kapil Dev's personality was instrumental in bringing India's historic World Cup victory to life. From his body language to his distinctive speaking style, Singh's commitment to authenticity stood out. He successfully recreated the leadership and confidence that inspired an entire generation of cricketers.
3. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
Alia Bhatt brought strength, resilience and charisma to Gangubai, making the character both powerful and deeply human. She skillfully balanced vulnerability with authority while portraying Gangubai's rise as a leader and advocate, for which she won the national award.
4. Shakuntala Devi (2020)
Vidya Balan impressed audiences by capturing the wit, brilliance and eccentric charm of the celebrated mathematician. She infused the role with warmth and energy while highlighting the complexities of Shakuntala Devi's personal relationships. Her performance ensured the film explored both the genius and the woman behind the numbers.
5. Sanju (2018)
Ranbir Kapoor disappeared into the role of Sanjay Dutt, nailing his mannerisms, voice and emotional complexities. His attention to detail made the portrayal feel remarkably authentic and immersive. Kapoor successfully humanized a controversial public figure while showcasing the highs and lows of his journey.
6. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
Sushant Singh Rajput's transformation into cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains one of Bollywood's most celebrated biopic performances. From mastering Dhoni's iconic batting style to replicating his calm demeanor, Rajput paid close attention to every detail. His portrayal beautifully captured the cricketer's rise from humble beginnings to international stardom.
7. Dangal (2016)
Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who portrayed wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively, underwent intensive wrestling training and brought authenticity, grit and emotional depth to their roles. Their performances effectively captured the sisters' determination to break barriers in a male-dominated sport, making their journey both inspiring and relatable. Aamir Khan convincingly embodied wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, balancing the role of a strict coach and devoted father. His dramatic physical transformation for different phases of the character's life showcased extraordinary commitment, while his nuanced performance highlighted the sacrifices behind India's sporting success stories.
8. Mary Kom (2014)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas delivered a fierce and inspiring performance as boxing champion Mary Kom. She underwent extensive physical preparation to convincingly portray the athlete's discipline and fighting spirit. Her portrayal celebrated Mary's perseverance and determination, both inside and outside the boxing ring.
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