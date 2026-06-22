Biopics have emerged as one of the most compelling genres in Indian cinema, offering audiences a glimpse into the lives of extraordinary individuals. Whether chronicling the journey of sports stars, social reformers, actors, or war heroes, these films rely heavily on powerful performances to make real-life stories resonate on screen. Over the years, several actors have gone beyond mere imitation, immersing themselves in the personalities they portrayed and delivering memorable performances. Here are 10 times actors truly aced their biopic roles.