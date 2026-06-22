Comedian Moshe Kasher revealed he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. He shared the news on Instagram, stating he discovered a lump three months ago and recently underwent surgery to remove the cancer, with doctors optimistic about his recovery.

Comedian and actor Moshe Kasher has revealed that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Kasher shared the news in an Instagram post on Father's Day, saying he discovered a lump on his tonsil around three months ago while working on The Comeback, a project starring Glen Powell and produced by Judd Apatow.

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The comedian said he recently underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to remove the cancer and is now waiting to learn whether he will need further treatment.

Details on Health Journey and Surgery

Sharing details about his health journey, Kasher wrote, "I'm so grateful I have a life that's worth living and a kid to raise this Father's Day." He also spoke about the surgery in his post, saying, "a Jewish robot yanked my jaw open for five hours" to remove the cancer.

Kasher said doctors are optimistic about his recovery and added, "the cancer I have has an incredibly high cure rate (in the 95% zone)." He also shared how the diagnosis has affected him emotionally, writing, "My life has been terror, meditation, tears and medical planning."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher)

Future Treatment and Support

The comedian said doctors will determine next week whether radiation treatment will be necessary.

Kasher thanked his wife, fellow comedian Natasha Leggero, along with filmmaker Judd Apatow, for supporting him during this difficult time. He said they were "kind, supportive and nurturing" while he continued working on the project.

He also revealed that, along with Leggero, he recorded an hour-long conversation before his surgery, which will be released on their The Endless Honeymoon Podcast.

About Moshe Kasher

Kasher is known for his work in television series, including Whitney, Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Pitt. His stand-up performances have also appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan and John Oliver's New York Stand Up Show.

(ANI)