From Dabangg Debut to Now: Sonakshi Sinha’s 15-year box office story
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy' has been postponed. It's been 15 years since she entered Bollywood, and 'Nikita Roy' is her 28th film. However, she's only delivered 6 hits so far. Read her box office report...
Sonakshi Sinha's Debut in 2010
Sonakshi Sinha debuted in 2010 with Salman Khan's 'Dabangg,' a superhit. In 2012, she had 4 releases: 'Rowdy Rathore,' 'Joker,' 'Son of Sardaar,' and 'Dabangg 2.' 'Rowdy Rathore' and 'Son of Sardaar' were hits, 'Dabangg 2' a superhit, while 'Joker' flopped.
2013: Four Films, No Hits
Sonakshi starred in 'Lootera,' 'Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!,' 'Bullett Raja,' and 'R... Rajkumar' in 2013. Only 'R... Rajkumar' was average; the rest flopped.
2014-2018: One Hit Among Many
From 2014 to 2018, Sonakshi had 10 releases. 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty' was a hit. The flops included 'Action Jackson,' 'Lingaa' (Tamil), 'Tevar,' 'Force 2,' 'Noor,' 'Ittefaq' (average), 'Welcome To New York,' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.'
2019: One Hit Out of Four
In 2019, Sonakshi appeared in 'Kalank,' 'Khandaani Shafakhana,' 'Mission Mangal,' and 'Dabangg 3.' 'Mission Mangal' was a superhit, 'Dabangg 3' a semi-hit, while the other two flopped.
2020-2024: No Hits
From 2020 to 2024, Sonakshi starred in 'Ghoomketu,' 'Bhuj: The Pride of India,' 'Double XL,' 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' and 'Kakuda' (OTT). None were hits; all flopped. Will 'Nikita Roy' change her luck?