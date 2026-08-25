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Inside PHOTOS of Mohanlal's Private Kochi Retreat Where Luxury Meets Cinema, Nostalgia
Mohanlal's Kochi homes offer a glimpse into the superstar's private world, blending Kerala-inspired design, lush greenery, art, antiques and cinematic memorabilia with modern luxury and carefully curated interiors
A Green Retreat In The Heart Of Kochi
Mohanlal's home in Thevara, Kochi, feels a world away from the noise and attention that usually follows one of India's biggest film stars.
The residence is surrounded by greenery, giving it a calm and private character. The landscaped areas around the house add to that feeling, making nature an important part of the property rather than just an afterthought.
There is a certain warmth to the way the home is presented. It does not appear to be about displaying luxury at every turn. Instead, the greenery, open spaces and traditional touches give the residence a more relaxed Kerala feel.
For someone who has spent decades moving between film sets, premieres and public appearances, a peaceful home in the middle of Kochi makes perfect sense.
Where Kerala Style Meets Modern Luxury
The interiors and architecture associated with Mohanlal's Kochi home bring together two very different worlds.
Traditional Kerala influences can be seen in elements such as wooden detailing, the entrance and the spacious verandah. These touches give the house a familiar regional character.
Inside, however, the mood becomes more contemporary.
Modern furniture, elegant interiors and carefully selected decor add the kind of luxury expected from a superstar's residence. The traditional and contemporary elements sit alongside each other instead of competing for attention.
That balance is perhaps what makes the house stand out. It has the comforts of a modern celebrity home without completely giving up the architectural language of Kerala.
Art, Antiques And Collectibles Tell A More Personal Story
A closer look at Mohanlal's home reveals that the interiors are not simply about expensive furniture and elaborate decor.
Art, sculptures, antiques and collectibles are among the elements associated with his residences, giving the spaces a more personal feel.
These objects also make the home look lived-in. Instead of creating the impression of a showroom, they bring in pieces that appear to have their own stories and connections.
It is this aspect of the house that offers perhaps the most interesting glimpse into Mohanlal away from cinema.
The actor has long been associated with an appreciation for art and antiques, and that interest appears to find its way into the spaces he calls home.
Cinema Has Its Own Corner In The House
Mohanlal's connection with cinema obviously does not end when he leaves a film set.
His Kochi residence has been associated with a home-theatre space, giving the actor a private setting to watch films and spend time with family and guests.
For most film fans, a home theatre is a luxury. For an actor whose life has revolved around cinema for decades, it feels almost like a natural part of the house.
There are also film-related memorabilia and objects connected with his long career, adding a touch of nostalgia to the interiors.
After all, Mohanlal's career stretches across generations. From Rajavinte Makan and Kireedam to his more recent films, there is plenty of history that could find a place inside a home like this.
The 9,000-Square-Foot Kundannoor Duplex Has A Special Movie Connection
Mohanlal's association with luxurious homes in Kochi is not limited to his Thevara residence.
He and his wife Suchitra are also associated with a lavish duplex apartment in Kundannoor. The residence was reportedly created by combining two floors and is spread across approximately 9,000 square feet.
The apartment features contemporary interiors along with multiple living areas, bedrooms, a pooja room and a modern kitchen.
But for Mohanlal fans, one detail is particularly interesting.
A vintage Lambretta scooter associated with his film Ittymaani: Made in China is said to be part of the residence.
The scooter's number plate, 2255, has an even more personal connection to the actor's filmography. The number is associated with a memorable dialogue from Rajavinte Makan.
It is a small detail, but one that says a lot about the way cinema and personal memories can find their way into Mohanlal's private spaces.
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