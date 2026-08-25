Mohanlal's home in Thevara, Kochi, feels a world away from the noise and attention that usually follows one of India's biggest film stars.

The residence is surrounded by greenery, giving it a calm and private character. The landscaped areas around the house add to that feeling, making nature an important part of the property rather than just an afterthought.

There is a certain warmth to the way the home is presented. It does not appear to be about displaying luxury at every turn. Instead, the greenery, open spaces and traditional touches give the residence a more relaxed Kerala feel.

For someone who has spent decades moving between film sets, premieres and public appearances, a peaceful home in the middle of Kochi makes perfect sense.