Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestant Gagan Chinnappa's remark about four girls inside the house has sparked fresh controversy. The comment has drawn attention and added another twist to the ongoing BBK 13 drama.

Inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house, there is a new twist every day. As the finale is getting closer, the arguments between the contestants, small mistakes, and statements are causing big discussions. Now, a statement made by Gagan Chinnappa has sparked a massive debate on social media.

Viewers are asking why Gagan said there are four girls when there are only three female contestants in the house. Netizens are demanding that this issue must be discussed in this week's weekend panchayat.

What exactly happened in the Bigg Boss house that day?

This conversation happened when Gagan Chinnappa, Thandav, and Prashanth were sitting together and having food. Then Thandav said there are three girls in the house and they are very dangerous. Replying to this, Gagan laughed and said, 'Aren't there four girls?' But immediately as Thandav spoke in a warning tone, Gagan changed his tone.

'Yes, there were only three. I thought Sonika was also there,' Gagan gave an explanation. But this explanation did not satisfy the viewers much. A debate has started whether Gagan intentionally said four girls or was talking jokingly.

Who is the fourth girl? Discussion about Yashas!

Regarding this statement by Gagan, another angle of discussion is going on in social media. Some people opined that Gagan might have meant Yashas when he said the fourth girl. Netizens are expressing such speculations pointing out the fact that Yashas is always with the female contestants.

On the other hand, Sonika came out of the Bigg Boss house two weeks ago. In this situation, the question also arises why Gagan mentioned Sonika's name as the fourth contestant. Some viewers felt there was drama in Gagan's words.

Will Gagan face questions in the weekend panchayat?

Now everyone's curiosity is fixed on the weekend episode. Bigg Boss fans are demanding that the anchors should bring up this statement made by Gagan and ask for clarification. Especially as the finale is getting closer, every word and action of the contestants is likely to affect their game.

So, will Gagan Chinnappa's 'four girls' statement come up for discussion in this week's weekend panchayat? Did Gagan indirectly talk about Yashas? Or was it just a casual joke? These questions need answers. For now, this new controversy inside the Bigg Boss house has aroused a lot of curiosity among the viewers.