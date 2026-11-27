If reports are to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan has charged a whopping Rs 10 crore to perform for 30 minutes at a fancy Udaipur wedding. Keep scrolling to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his starry aura, undying love for his craft, and dapper looks. He is the King Khan we all love, and there's no denying that. It would be no less than a dream to have Shah Rukh Khan perform at your wedding, right? Well, this dream came true for a couple who threw a lavish wedding extravaganza in Udaipur. Now, reports are going around that King Khan charged a whopping Rs 30 crore to perform at their wedding for merely 30 minutes.

Shah Rukh Khan Charged Rs 10 Crore For Udaipur Wedding?

Yes, if several social media claims and online reports are to be believed, then SRK has charged Rs 10 crore for a 30-minute dance at the wedding. He handed the varmala to the bride and groom to commemorate their shared moments. He danced and even grappled with the couple on his iconic songs. It took no time for this lavish footage to go viral on social media. The wedding management's page itself posted these inside scoops from the wedding.

Take a look!

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Know About Expenses

According to entertainment publications and social media conversations after the event, Khan may command up to Rs 10 crore for a 20- to 30-minute private wedding performance (not including applicable GST, private flights, and premium hospitality arrangements). However, these reports are not verified yet. SRK's team has not given any confirmation about his fancy wedding package prices.

Netizens React!

One user wrote, “Let's talk cinema why bollywood couldn't make anything like what it use to make till 2010 why not to question that.”

Another user wrote, “Not a bad deal.”

One more user wrote, “Yaar if it's true show-off ki jagah needed logo ko khana pina arrange kra dete thali system 1 time ka khana kitna duaa milti.”