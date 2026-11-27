Hanuman Ansh producers address rumours of a rift surrounding the film, while Ragini Sona hints at the possibility of Parts 2 and 3. Here's what the makers have said about the controversy and the film's future.

Ever since it released, Hanuman Ansh movie has been making a lot of news. At first, the movie grabbed attention with a huge box office collection. Now, it is being talked about for its OTT release. But, amid this, rumours spread that there were differences among the producers. The movie team had issued an official statement saying only director Vishal Chaturvedi and Namrata Singh have the authority to manage PR, marketing and partnership issues.

Following this, there was talk that all is not well among the other producers. Now, producer Ragini Sona has clarified about all these rumours.

No major dispute among producers

Hanuman Ansh is jointly produced by Anupriya Nagar, Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Namrata Singh. Ragini spoke to the screen at the 57th IFFI film festival in Goa and reacted to the rumours of a dispute among the producers.

She said, "We will not come out in public and talk about this. Because producers don't create controversies for public discussion. Sometimes some people might make some mistakes. But we are all together. We are working together. We are attending press conferences and events together. These are proof that we are all one."

Preparation for Hanuman Ansh 2 and 3?

Ragini also clarified that differences among producers will not affect the production of the next parts of the movie. "The decision to make the second part was taken while the first movie was being shot. There are plenty of stories and incidents from Neem Karoli Baba's life. It is impossible to tell them in one movie. We had thought about making at least three parts. The first movie took a lot of time to produce. So, we haven't been able to focus on the second part yet," she said.

Huge Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, got a good response three weeks after its release. It was a record success in theatres. The movie collected around 453 crore rupees at the box office. The movie was released on OTT today, November 27. It is streaming on Sony LIV platform.