Ayushmann Khurrana discusses his role as Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, highlighting how the character's kindness and sincerity provide a refreshing and timeless contrast to the world's current division. Releasing November 27.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana said playing Prem, a character defined by goodness, kindness and sincerity, offered him a new experience as Sooraj Barjatya’s 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' prepares for its worldwide theatrical release on November 27. Ayushmann Khurrana believes there is an audience for every kind of hero, but says Sooraj Barjatya’s cinema continues to celebrate a timeless ideal of goodness, kindness and sincerity. The actor, who plays Prem in the filmmaker’s upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', describes his character as a man who leads with his heart and puts others before himself.

"There is an audience for every kind of hero: the larger-than-life, the flawed, the ones dealing with real emotions. I've been fortunate to play many of them. But there is something equally beautiful about a hero who leads with heart, and Sooraj sir gives audiences the purest of them all. There is an innocence and simplicity in his storytelling that makes you believe in the goodness of human relationships," said Ayushmann in a press statement.

The actor also highlighted the relevance of Barjatya’s storytelling at a time when the world appears increasingly divided. He believes the filmmaker's films offer a reminder of the importance of compassion and human values. "At a time when the world seems to be moving towards extremes, Sooraj sir brings us a hero who makes you believe it's good to be good. His cinema has always celebrated these simple yet important human values, and audiences will always connect with that," he added.

For Ayushmann, playing Prem marks a departure from several of the characters he has portrayed previously. Known for bringing imperfect and relatable men to the screen, the actor says stepping into the shoes of a character who represents an ideal of goodness was a different experience. "My earlier characters reflected the world as it is. Prem offers a glimpse of how it could be," he said.

Barjatya’s filmmaking has consistently explored themes of family, love, togetherness and goodness. With 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', Ayushmann steps into this world as a protagonist whose strength lies in his belief in love and doing what is right. 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026. (ANI)