A fresh bomb threat received for Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai, along with the BMC Mayor's office, Metro network and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert venue at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, BMC Mayor's office, and other locations in Mumbai received another fresh bomb threat this Thursday. The threat also included Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue in Mumbai and Mumbai Metro. The concert is scheduled for November 27, 2026.

Details of the Threat Email

The threat was emailed on 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It was addressed to Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. The sender threatened about grenade attacks for 30 consecutive days. The reason was for allowing Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai.

Also, the email reportedly mentioned - Khalistan, the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada) and Khalistan National Army.

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Connection -

The threat also includes Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. This is not the first one involving this singer. A similar email reportlely warned of an IED blast for his Bengaluru concert. This concert is schedule for 29th November NICE Grounds in Madavara, just 2 days after Mumbai concert.

Previous Mumbai Threats

Before on November 12, a similar threat email was received. It reportedly mentioned Mumbai airport, the Mayor's office, Jalsa, a Punjab National Bank branch, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Mahalaxmi Stadium as major locations. Security was tighten after this email.

Now, the latest threat has come on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. During this sensitive timing, it raise alarming concerns over security in Mumbai.