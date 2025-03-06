Pooja Hegde to perform dance number with Nagarjuna in Rajinikanth's movie 'Coolie' – Details inside

Actress Pooja Hegde is making a comeback. She's acting in two Tamil movies and will appear in a special song with Nagarjuna in Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie'.

Pooja Hegde is gradually making a strong comeback, with her career gaining momentum as she gets busier with new projects, marking her return to the spotlight.

Pooja Hegde has starred alongside numerous top Telugu actors, captivating audiences with her performances and leaving a lasting impression on the big screen, earning praise for her versatility and charm.

Pooja Hegde is focused on choosing films with strong content and impactful roles, including upcoming projects with stars like Vijay and Surya, showcasing her commitment to diverse and meaningful characters.

Pooja Hegde is all set to shake a leg with Nagarjuna in a high-energy party song, promising to be a massy track that will captivate audiences with its electrifying beats and performances.

Pooja Hegde has shared the screen with Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, and now she’s all set to romance Nagarjuna, marking another exciting chapter in her Telugu film career.v

Latest Videos