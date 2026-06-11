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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies: Shakira, Katy Perry and More, Full Schedule; India Timings
The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies! Superstars like Shakira are all geared up to perform. We've got all the details on the schedules for the three ceremonies, the star-studded lineup, and when you can watch them in India.
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Image Credit : Getty
The biggest World Cup ever, with 48 teams ready to battle
Football fans, the wait is almost over! The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in just a few hours, starting Thursday night according to Indian Standard Time. Excitement is building up across the world. This tournament is extra special because, for the first time in FIFA history, 48 teams are competing. Even though India didn't qualify for the main round, the football fever here is at an all-time high, with social media already buzzing.
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Image Credit : X/FIFAWorldCup
Three host nations mean triple the celebration for fans
In a move never seen before in FIFA's 96-year history, the USA, Canada, and Mexico are jointly hosting the World Cup. The real surprise is that there will be three separate opening ceremonies, one in each country. Each ceremony will be held 90 minutes before the kick-off of the first match in that nation. Football fans can definitely expect a super entertainer with this triple dhamaal.
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FIFA World Cup action begins Thursday night! Check India timings
The first match is happening in Mexico, so the first opening ceremony will be there. Mexico will face South Africa on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST. The ceremony will start 90 minutes before that. Next, Canada plays its first match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday at 12:30 AM IST. Then, on Saturday morning at 6:30 AM IST, the USA team will test their luck against Paraguay.
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Image Credit : Getty
Global pop queen Shakira is all set to rock the stage
Marco Balich, the famous producer who was the creative director for the Olympic ceremonies, is the man behind this grand show. The theme is 'Football Unites Everyone'. The list of performers for the opening ceremonies is just amazing! Global pop queen Shakira, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danna Ocean, J Balvin, and Lila Downs are some of the world-famous celebrities who will perform live. These singers are sure to set the stage on fire with their performances.
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Image Credit : Getty
FIFA's schedule is super strict, down to the last second
Wondering how long these ceremonies will be? The ceremony in Mexico City will last for exactly 16 minutes and 30 seconds. The shows in Toronto and Los Angeles will be 13 minutes each. FIFA's rules are very strict, so everything is planned down to the minute. This ensures that the ceremonies finish on time, giving players enough time to warm up without any delays to the match schedule.
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