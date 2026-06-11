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FIFA's schedule is super strict, down to the last second

Wondering how long these ceremonies will be? The ceremony in Mexico City will last for exactly 16 minutes and 30 seconds. The shows in Toronto and Los Angeles will be 13 minutes each. FIFA's rules are very strict, so everything is planned down to the minute. This ensures that the ceremonies finish on time, giving players enough time to warm up without any delays to the match schedule.