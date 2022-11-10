FIFA 2022: Nora Fatehi to sing official football anthem with rapper Nicki Minaj

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi will appear in the FIFA World Cup 2022's official football song, 'Light the Sky'. Along with international artist Nicki Minaj, the actress will lend her voice.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In less than two weeks, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin in Qatar with a lavish and eye-catching opening ceremony on November 20. The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, will include artists such Bollywood superstar Nora Fatehi, Dua Lipa, and Shakira.



Photo Courtesy: Twitter

The ‘Waka Waka’ singer, meanwhile, will be accompanied by Dua Lipa and Korean K-Pop group BTS. Nora Fatehi is a Bollywood actress and dancer with a sizable fan base will also be part of the dream team.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rumour has it that the actress will soon appear in the FIFA World Cup 2022's official football song, Light the Sky. Along with international artist Nicki Minaj, the actress will provide her voice.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The worldwide phenomenon already appeared in the official Qatar World Cup song, which debuted on YouTube on October 7. She now joins the ranks of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

It is a proud moment that an Indian actress will represent India in one of the world's most famous football competitions. Nora is the sole actor to represent India at the FIFA World Cup this month because she will also perform live there. The actress is anticipated to perform a Hindi song at a significant occasion.

Getty Photos

Other performers for the opening ceremony include Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, and Nigerian music superstar Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie. Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report

Photo Courtesy: Instagram