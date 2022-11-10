Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA 2022: Nora Fatehi to sing official football anthem with rapper Nicki Minaj

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi will appear in the FIFA World Cup 2022's official football song, 'Light the Sky'. Along with international artist Nicki Minaj, the actress will lend her voice.
     

    In less than two weeks, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin in Qatar with a lavish and eye-catching opening ceremony on November 20. The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, will include artists such Bollywood superstar Nora Fatehi, Dua Lipa, and Shakira.
     

    The ‘Waka Waka’ singer, meanwhile, will be accompanied by Dua Lipa and Korean K-Pop group BTS. Nora Fatehi is a Bollywood actress and dancer with a sizable fan base will also be part of the dream team. 
     

    Rumour has it that the actress will soon appear in the FIFA World Cup 2022's official football song, Light the Sky. Along with international artist Nicki Minaj, the actress will provide her voice.
     

    The worldwide phenomenon already appeared in the official Qatar World Cup song, which debuted on YouTube on October 7. She now joins the ranks of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
     

    It is a proud moment that an Indian actress will represent India in one of the world's most famous football competitions. Nora is the sole actor to represent India at the FIFA World Cup this month because she will also perform live there. The actress is anticipated to perform a Hindi song at a significant occasion.

    Other performers for the opening ceremony include Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, and Nigerian music superstar Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie. Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report

    FIFA still needs to release the lineup for the occasion, which will occur before Group A's first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Also Read: Phone Bhoot box office: Here’s how the film performed on Wednesday

