Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Storms, rain to grace south Bengal? Check forecast HERE

Comfortable weather at night, prickly heat in the afternoon. Everyone is fed up with the whims of spring. On top of that, rain is supposed to play games! When will the rain start? The weather department gave an update

Winter has left the state for now. The weather department says that the temperature will gradually increase in South Bengal. The temperature may increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius at the beginning of March

As a result, people will start to feel the heat from the new week(West Bengal Weather Update). The weather office says that a western disturbance has entered North-West India. A new one will enter today

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area has formed in Rajasthan. A line has been created up to Pakistan, which extends to central Maharashtra and Gujarat

There is a cyclonic circulation over Assam which extends to the Arunachal Pradesh area. Although the weather department has said that there is no possibility of rain in South Bengal for now

There will be no rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, etc. The temperature in South Bengal will gradually rise. Both day and night temperatures will rise

The sky may be partly cloudy in some places in the morning. But the possibility is low. Due to the western disturbance, there is a possibility of light snowfall in the high mountainous areas

Latest Videos