Farah Khan faces FIR over ‘Offensive’ Holi remark; Here's what she said

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan faces legal trouble over her remark on Celebrity MasterChef, calling Holi a festival for "chhapri people." A complaint filed by Hindustani Bhau claims the statement insults Hindu sentiments. As backlash grows, demands for legal action and an apology intensify

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has landed in legal trouble after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making a derogatory remark about the Hindu festival of Holi. The complaint was lodged by social media personality Vikash Fhatak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The controversy stems from an episode of Celebrity MasterChef, aired on February 20, where Farah reportedly stated, “Holi is the favorite festival of all the chhapri people.” The term chhapri is commonly considered derogatory, leading to a backlash against Khan for allegedly disrespecting the festival

According to the complaint, Farah Khan’s remark deeply offended Hindustani Bhau’s religious sentiments and was also hurtful to the larger Hindu community. Advocate Deshmukh emphasized that such statements could create communal tension. The complaint urges legal action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reports suggest that an FIR has been registered against Farah Khan under IPC sections 196, 299, 302, and 353. Hindustani Bhau and his legal counsel are demanding strict action, claiming that the remark could incite social unrest. As of now, Farah Khan has not publicly addressed the allegations

Farah Khan’s statement has sparked heated discussions on social media. Many users criticized Bollywood for allegedly disrespecting Hindu festivals, with one commenter questioning why she had previously depicted Shah Rukh Khan celebrating Holi in Om Shanti Om. However, some defended Farah, arguing that she may have been referring to certain unruly behaviors associated with Holi celebrations rather than the festival itself. Despite the divided opinions, the controversy continues to gain traction online. The controversy escalated further when BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga strongly condemned Farah Khan in a video statement. He accused her of attempting to defame Indian traditions and labeled her the "biggest chhapri." Bagga insisted that Holi and Diwali have been celebrated joyfully in India for centuries and accused Bollywood figures like Khan of intentionally targeting Indian culture. Amid rising demands for an apology, Farah Khan has yet to issue any public response, leaving the debate ongoing

Latest Videos