Farah Khan faces FIR over ‘Offensive’ Holi remark; Here's what she said

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan faces legal trouble over her remark on Celebrity MasterChef, calling Holi a festival for "chhapri people." A complaint filed by Hindustani Bhau claims the statement insults Hindu sentiments. As backlash grows, demands for legal action and an apology intensify

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 8:40 AM IST

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has landed in legal trouble after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making a derogatory remark about the Hindu festival of Holi. The complaint was lodged by social media personality Vikash Fhatak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The controversy stems from an episode of Celebrity MasterChef, aired on February 20, where Farah reportedly stated, “Holi is the favorite festival of all the chhapri people.” The term chhapri is commonly considered derogatory, leading to a backlash against Khan for allegedly disrespecting the festival

budget 2025
article_image2

According to the complaint, Farah Khan’s remark deeply offended Hindustani Bhau’s religious sentiments and was also hurtful to the larger Hindu community. Advocate Deshmukh emphasized that such statements could create communal tension. The complaint urges legal action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reports suggest that an FIR has been registered against Farah Khan under IPC sections 196, 299, 302, and 353. Hindustani Bhau and his legal counsel are demanding strict action, claiming that the remark could incite social unrest. As of now, Farah Khan has not publicly addressed the allegations

article_image3

Farah Khan’s statement has sparked heated discussions on social media. Many users criticized Bollywood for allegedly disrespecting Hindu festivals, with one commenter questioning why she had previously depicted Shah Rukh Khan celebrating Holi in Om Shanti Om. However, some defended Farah, arguing that she may have been referring to certain unruly behaviors associated with Holi celebrations rather than the festival itself. Despite the divided opinions, the controversy continues to gain traction online. The controversy escalated further when BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga strongly condemned Farah Khan in a video statement. He accused her of attempting to defame Indian traditions and labeled her the "biggest chhapri." Bagga insisted that Holi and Diwali have been celebrated joyfully in India for centuries and accused Bollywood figures like Khan of intentionally targeting Indian culture. Amid rising demands for an apology, Farah Khan has yet to issue any public response, leaving the debate ongoing

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE : Five Shocking Unwritten Rules in the Pro Wrestling Company

WWE: Five Shocking Unwritten Rules in the Pro Wrestling Company

Rakhi Sawant reacts to summons over India's Got Latent, asks 'why not focus on solving rape cases?' (WATCH) ddr

'Why not focus on solving rape cases?': Rakhi Sawant after summons over India's Got Latent (WATCH)

WATCH Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's first wedding anniversary: Actress shares adorable video; take a look

(WATCH) Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani's first wedding anniversary: Actress shares adorable video; take a look

Mother India', 'Iruvar', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'DDLJ' and more to be screened at The Academy Museum in LA RBA

'Mother India', 'Iruvar', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'DDLJ' and more to be screened at The Academy Museum in LA

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success MEG

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success

Recent Stories

football 'Just 4 wins in 14 games': Is Ruben Amorim regretting decision to take Manchester United's top job snt

'Just 4 wins in 14 games': Is Ruben Amorim regretting decision to take Manchester United's top job?

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto february 22 2025

India News Today LIVE Updates on February 22: US vows tariffs on India, China

PHOTOS Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

(PHOTOS) Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer movie earns THIS; Check ATG

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer movie earns THIS; Check

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon