'Pushpa 2' actor Fahadh Faasil buys Ferrari Purosangue worth THIS whopping amount
Fahadh Faasil, the villain in Allu Arjun's Pushpa, is a car enthusiast. He already has a collection of luxury cars. Now, he's added another one! What is it? How much did it cost? What makes it special?
15
Image Credit : Saregama Tamil/ Youtube
Pushpa's Villain Buys a New Car
South Indian star Fahadh Faasil is on a roll with hit movies. He's known for both hero and villain roles, especially as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa. He's now making headlines for a new purchase.
25
Image Credit : https://www.instagram.com/automobiliardent/
Another Luxury Car for Fahadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil bought a Ferrari Purosangue SUV, the first performance SUV from Ferrari. It costs ₹13.75 crore and boasts speed and luxury. Vikram and Mukesh Ambani also own one. Fahadh is the first in Kerala to own this car.
35
Image Credit : https://www.instagram.com/automobiliardent/
Amazing Features!
The Ferrari Purosangue is Ferrari's first SUV. Its 6.5L engine produces 725bhp and 716 Nm of torque. It goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 310 kmph. Features include carbon-ceramic brakes and active suspension.
45
Image Credit : X
Fahadh's Car Collection
Fahadh's garage already boasts a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes G63 AMG, Range Rover Autobiography, Land Rover Defender, Porsche 911 Carrera, Toyota Vellfire, Mini Countryman, and Volkswagen Golf GTI.
55
Image Credit : Muzik247/ Youtube
Fahadh's Latest Movie
Fahadh Faasil's latest film, ‘Odu Kadhal Kanmani’ has been released. Directed by Altaf Saleem, it stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and has music by Justin Varghese.
