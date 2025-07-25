Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has revealed his heartfelt retirement dream: to become an Uber driver in Barcelona, finding beauty in witnessing others reach their destinations.

The new retirement plan that captured the Malayalam matinee idol's millions of fans is not a different, wonderful role but a most refreshing simple retirement plan-with all modesty. Fahadh-buscandoeeruberasb-hey film promoting the newest venture, Maareesan, revisited the dream that he first revealed in 2020: becoming an Uber driver at Barcelona after leaving behind cinema.

Fahad Fassil Opens Up On Retirement Plans

In a recent interview, Fahadh was asked whether he still had that strange aspiration. He wasted no time in replying to say, "Yes, it is. We were in Barcelona about a couple of months back. So, yeah, of course. It will only happen after people are done with me, you know? Jokes apart, just to drive somebody from one place to another-witnessing somebody's destination, I think that's a beautiful thing."

Actually, for Fahadh, the meaning of the act of ferrying someone is not just a job; it's mostly a silent meditation on life's journeys. "I still do that every time I get an opportunity. That's my time. Not just driving; you are constantly keeping yourself busy in things that you enjoy doing. Be it a game or sport or watching TV; I think it really helps in the way you look at things".

The retirement vision of Fahad indicates his very richness in understanding simplicity and observation. He first narrated the dream in an interview in 2020 where he told his wife Nazriya Nazim about his plans to move to Spain and then ferry people across Barcelona, to which he added: "She loves this plan," thereby reinforcing that it touches him personally and closely.

A more realistic plan in an industry usually fed on glamour and aspiration, Fahadh's small desire for a simple private life is actually an antithesis of his life. It reminds us that fulfillment can be found in the quiet moments: watching strangers reach their destinations, soaking up the rhythm of a city, and sharing joy in everyday interactions.

Still in the Driver's Seat of Cinema

While Fahadh's imagination dances above the rainbow for retirement, he continues to be an icon in Indian cinema. He had recently shown his prowess in Pushpa 2: The Rule, and currently is advertising Maareesan, which dropped on July 25. On his slate are Malayalam films like Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran, and Patriot which are complemented by a Telugu film, Don't Trouble The Trouble. Rumors also speculate on a Bollywood launch in Imtiaz Ali's The Idiot of Istanbul.