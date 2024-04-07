Esha Gupta BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY body

Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in the Hindi film industry and her Instagram feed is a treat.

Esha Gupta was born on November 28, 1985, in New Delhi, India. She studied Mass Communication from Manipal Institute of Communication, Manipal University, Karnataka.

Before entering the film industry, Esha Gupta began her career as a model. She participated in beauty pageants and won the title of Miss India International in 2007.

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film "Jannat 2," directed by Kunal Deshmukh. She starred opposite Emraan Hashmi in the crime thriller, where she gained recognition for her performance and striking screen presence.

Following her debut, Esha Gupta appeared in several Bollywood films across different genres. Some of her notable films include "Raaz 3D" (2012), "Chakravyuh" (2012), "Rustom" (2016), and "Baadshaho" (2017).

Apart from films, Esha Gupta has also made television appearances. She was a contestant on the reality show "Natan-Nantani" and has made guest appearances on various talk shows and reality programs.

Esha Gupta is known for her philanthropic efforts and activism. She has been involved in various social causes, including animal welfare, women's rights, and environmental conservation. She often uses her platform to raise awareness about important issues and lend support to charitable organizations.