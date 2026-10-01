Located in Juhu, Jalsa is among Mumbai's most recognisable celebrity homes. The two-storey bungalow became the Bachchan family's residence and has frequently featured in glimpses shared by the family over the years.

The home was reportedly gifted to Bachchan by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy after the two worked together on Satte Pe Satta. The name "Jalsa" itself translates to celebration.

A Home Known For Its Grand Interiors

Jalsa is known for combining traditional Indian elements with elaborate interiors. Previous glimpses of the residence have shown large living spaces, vintage brass sculptures, elaborate chandeliers, artwork, marble flooring and rich wooden details.

The living room, in particular, features high arches, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and an extensive art collection. The interiors have often provided a glimpse into the Bachchan family's taste for antiques and statement décor.

The Garden And Entrance Have Become Familiar To Fans

The entrance and garden of Jalsa are perhaps its most recognisable features. Lush greenery, plants and the distinctive wooden gates form the backdrop for several photographs of Bachchan.

The actor's regular Sunday appearance outside Jalsa has also turned the residence into a meeting point for his admirers. Fans traditionally gather outside the bungalow hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Bachchan has continued to acknowledge this connection with his admirers over the years.