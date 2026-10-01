Ira Khan’s viral video with husband has caught attention after fans noticed her simple slippers. While some compared them to her family’s wealth, others defended her casual and comfortable fashion choice online.

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, was recently spotted posing with her husband in front of the paparazzi. A video of the moment is now going viral on social media, with fans particularly noticing her choice of footwear.

Ira was seen wearing a pair of ordinary-looking slippers, which led some social media users to comment on her simple and casual style. Some users compared her footwear with the immense wealth associated with her family, calling attention to the fact that she chose to step out in what appeared to be inexpensive slippers.

However, not everyone agreed with the comments. Several fans defended Ira, saying that the price or brand of someone’s footwear should not be a topic of judgment. Some users also praised her for keeping her look comfortable and simple despite being the daughter of one of Bollywood’s wealthiest stars.

The video continues to attract reactions online, with the discussion largely centred on Ira’s casual fashion choice.