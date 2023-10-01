Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a stylish evening date night in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez step out for a glamorous date night in Riyadh, showcasing their love and style in the vibrant city of Riyadh.

Credits: Instagram

Rodriguez posted a picture on Instagram of the two on a date in a restaurant. She wrote "My beautiful love" followed by a heart emoji in the caption before reposting it on her story where she wrote "My King".

The couple seem to be enjoying life in Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo's high-profile move to the Middle Eastern country earlier this year.

As Rodriguez immerses herself further into life in Saudi Arabia alongside Ronaldo, her ongoing Riyadh journey remains a captivating spectacle for global followers.

Since her relocation to Saudi Arabia in January, Rodriguez has been sharing glimpses of her city excursions, adventures in Riyadh's desert vicinity, and cherished moments spent with Ronaldo and their children in the Kingdom on social media.

During Ronaldo's presentation as an Al-Nassr player in January, Rodriguez and Roanaldo's children were given a rapturous ovation as they entered the pitch.

With her genuine interest in the culture and an active presence on social media, fans can eagerly await more insights into her adventures and encounters at the heart of the Kingdom.

