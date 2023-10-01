Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a stylish evening date night in Riyadh

    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 8:42 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez step out for a glamorous date night in Riyadh, showcasing their love and style in the vibrant city of Riyadh.

    article_image1

    Credits: Instagram

    article_image2

    Credits: Instagram

    Rodriguez posted a picture on Instagram of the two on a date in a restaurant. She wrote "My beautiful love" followed by a heart emoji in the caption before reposting it on her story where she wrote "My King".

    article_image3

    Credits: Instagram

    The couple seem to be enjoying life in Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo's high-profile move to the Middle Eastern country earlier this year.

    article_image4

    Credits: Instagram

    As Rodriguez immerses herself further into life in Saudi Arabia alongside Ronaldo, her ongoing Riyadh journey remains a captivating spectacle for global followers.

    article_image5

    Credits: Instagram

    Since her relocation to Saudi Arabia in January, Rodriguez has been sharing glimpses of her city excursions, adventures in Riyadh's desert vicinity, and cherished moments spent with Ronaldo and their children in the Kingdom on social media.

    article_image6

    Credits: Instagram

    During Ronaldo's presentation as an Al-Nassr player in January, Rodriguez and Roanaldo's children were given a rapturous ovation as they entered the pitch.

    article_image7

    Credits: Instagram

    With her genuine interest in the culture and an active presence on social media, fans can eagerly await more insights into her adventures and encounters at the heart of the Kingdom.

    article_image8

    Credits: Instagram

    Rodriguez shared an Instagram photo capturing a moment from the restaurant date with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo.

