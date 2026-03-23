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Inside PHOTOS of Kangana Ranaut’s 7,600 Sq Ft Manali Mansion with 8 Bedrooms, Private Gym and More
Kangana Ranaut turns 40 today, celebrating her birthday by giving fans a glimpse into her stunning Manali mansion, showcasing her luxurious lifestyle alongside her journey as a four-time National Award-winning actress.
According to reports, Kangana's bungalow is spread across a massive 7600 sq ft area. She first bought the land for a cool Rs 10 crore before building this dream house.
The walls of Kangana's house are adorned with classy paintings and personal photographs. The home also features plenty of stylish shelves for storage, giving it a very organised and chic look.
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