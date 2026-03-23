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Dhurandhar 2 Day 4 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Film Becomes 2026’s Biggest Grosser, Beats All Records
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is dominating the box office, crossing Border 2 in just four days to become 2026’s highest-grossing film, setting new records and trends. Check out the full box office report here.
Dhurandhar The Revenge Day 4 Collection
How much did 'Dhurandhar 2' earn at the box office?
The film has earned a whopping ₹454.12 crore in just 4 days. With this, 'Dhurandhar 2' is not just the first ₹400 crore film of 2026, but also the year's biggest hit so far. It has dethroned the war drama 'Border 2', starring Sunny Deol, pushing it to the second spot.
What was the lifetime collection of 'Border 2'?
Top 5 Indian Films of 2026
Here's a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of 2026: Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi Pan-India): Approx. ₹454.12 crore Border 2 (Hindi): ₹341.70 crore Man Shankar Varaprasad Garu (Telugu Pan-India): ₹218.44 crore The Raja Saab (Telugu Pan-India): ₹146.04 crore O Romeo (Hindi): ₹73 crore
Top 5 Bollywood Films of 2026
Here are the top 5 Bollywood films of 2026 based on their collections: 1. Dhurandhar The Revenge: Approx. ₹454.12 crore 2. Border 2: ₹341.70 crore 3. O Romeo: ₹73 crore 4. Mardaani 3: ₹52 crore 5. The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond: ₹51 crore
'Dhurandhar 2' inches closer to the ₹700 crore mark worldwide
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