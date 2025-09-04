Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, 'King of Kotha', has landed in controversy due to a dialogue that has offended the Kannada audience. Salmaan and his production company, Wayfarer Films, have issued an official apology.

Controversial Dialogue Sparks Backlash

King of Kotha, which first premiered in Malayalam and was later dubbed into Telugu as Kotha Loka, landed itself in some problem with one of its climaxes. The scene in question showed the villain hurling abuse towards women from Bengaluru with a certain word "dagar" which elicited further fury from the audiences.

It spread from there, with several disappointed netizens, and soon gained steam in Karnataka, causing quite the uproar.

Dulquer Salmaan Apologizes To Kannada Audience

In response to this controversy, the production house of Dulquer Salmaan has published an official statement accepting the fact that they heard the concerns of everyone and would take the necessary steps.

Wayfarer Films said:"It has come to our notice that a dialogue in our film has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka. We sincerely regret this and offer our heartfelt apologies. We had no intention to offend anyone. The dialogue will be removed or altered from the film as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please accept our apology."

Background Details of the Film and Box Office Revenues

King of Kotha,a film penned by Abhilash Joshiy, stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi. It released on August 24, 2023 and, up until the controversy erupted, the film was performing well at the box office both in Malayalam and Telugu markets.

Industry Reactions Awaited

The prompt and responsible response from the film unit has also received much acclaim, though such controversies have become common with regional pressures in the industry. Now, it remains to be seen how the Kannada audience will respond to this apology and if the Kannada film industry or Film Chamber will issue any official statement on the issue.