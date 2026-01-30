Kamaal R Khan was granted bail in a Mumbai firing case. His lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, slammed the arrest as an 'abuse of the process of law,' arguing it was arbitrary and that the allegations were hypothetically and practically impossible.

Actor and producer Kamaal R Khan has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 after being arrested in connection with an incident of firing in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai. Sana Raees Khan, a Supreme Court Advocate, called KRK's arrest an "abuse of the process of law," saying it was carried out in an "arbitrary manner" and disregarded his "constitutional safeguards."

Lawyer Details 'Abuse of Law' Arguments

"His arrest was carried out in an arbitrary manner, completely disregarding his constitutional safeguards, and definitely amounts to an abuse of the process of law. This case doesn't even stand. It's just an abuse of the process of law. He was arrested without notice. There was also this strange allegation that certain cartridges are missing, specifically six bullets. So I said that at most that could be an administrative breach, for which he could be punished by the licensing authority, for which he cannot be tried before a criminal court," said Advocate Sana Khan.

"This is not even the allegation that he aimed at the building or aimed at the person and fired from his arms. Anyway, he's a licensed owner. Suddenly, after six days, a person whose name is not mentioned in the remand report states that he heard that firing had occurred from his building. However, the pistol's effective range is limited to 20 to 30 meters, and the distance between my client's (KRK) bungalow and the building is 1500 meters. So, hypothetically and practically, it is impossible for this act to occur. So, absolutely, you know it is just abuse of the process of law and misuse of provisions of law," added Sana Raees Khan.

Police Investigation and Arrest Details

Last week, Kamaal R. Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police following questioning in connection with the firing incident.

According to the Mumbai Police, after the firing incident at a residential building in Oshiwara was reported, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spoke to several people. According to the police, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning and later arrested after he admitted during questioning that the firing was done with his licensed gun.

The actor was later sent to judicial custody in the Oshiwara firing case for two weeks after he was produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Tuesday at the end of his police custody.