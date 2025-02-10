Drashti Dhami sparks buzz of second pregnancy after flaunting baby bump just months after first child [PHOTOS]

Actress Drashti Dhami shared pictures flaunting a baby bump, leading to speculation about a second pregnancy. However, some users believe the photos might be old.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 9:34 AM IST

Drashti Dhami flaunts baby bump in red dress.

TV actress Drashti Dhami shared photos on social media flaunting a baby bump in a red dress, surprising fans.

article_image2

Drashti Dhami's Instagram post about her baby bump.

40-year-old Drashti Dhami shared 4 photos on Instagram with the caption, "Too sexy for my baby bump." She tagged hairstylist Jayshree Thakkar and makeup artist Shaily Nayak.

article_image3

Fans speculate about Drashti Dhami's second pregnancy.

Seeing Drashti Dhami's pictures, people are speculating that she is pregnant again, just 4 months after giving birth to a daughter.

article_image4

Mixed reactions to Drashti Dhami's photos.

One user commented, "Oh! So soon? Again?" Another wrote, "Shameless." However, many users speculate that this photoshoot is old.

article_image5

Drashti Dhami gave birth in October 2024.

Drashti Dhami gave birth to a daughter on October 22, 2024, and frequently shares videos with her on social media.

article_image6

Drashti Dhami's popular TV shows.

Drashti Dhami is a popular TV actress known for shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye,' 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi,' and 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.'

article_image7

Drashti Dhami's marriage and career.

Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka on February 21, 2015, and continued working after marriage, thanks to her supportive in-laws.

