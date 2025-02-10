Drashti Dhami sparks buzz of second pregnancy after flaunting baby bump just months after first child [PHOTOS]

Actress Drashti Dhami shared pictures flaunting a baby bump, leading to speculation about a second pregnancy. However, some users believe the photos might be old.

Drashti Dhami flaunts baby bump in red dress.

TV actress Drashti Dhami shared photos on social media flaunting a baby bump in a red dress, surprising fans.

Drashti Dhami's Instagram post about her baby bump.

40-year-old Drashti Dhami shared 4 photos on Instagram with the caption, "Too sexy for my baby bump." She tagged hairstylist Jayshree Thakkar and makeup artist Shaily Nayak.

Fans speculate about Drashti Dhami's second pregnancy.

Seeing Drashti Dhami's pictures, people are speculating that she is pregnant again, just 4 months after giving birth to a daughter.

Mixed reactions to Drashti Dhami's photos.

One user commented, "Oh! So soon? Again?" Another wrote, "Shameless." However, many users speculate that this photoshoot is old.

Drashti Dhami gave birth in October 2024.

Drashti Dhami gave birth to a daughter on October 22, 2024, and frequently shares videos with her on social media.

Drashti Dhami's popular TV shows.

Drashti Dhami is a popular TV actress known for shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye,' 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi,' and 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.'

Drashti Dhami's marriage and career.

Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka on February 21, 2015, and continued working after marriage, thanks to her supportive in-laws.

Latest Videos