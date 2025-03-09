Dragon: Blockbuster Tamil film set to release in Hindi theatres on THIS date; Check

The Tamil blockbuster Dragon will release in Hindi as Return of the Dragon on March 14th. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, it stars Pradeep Ranganathan and has received rave reviews.
 

Published: Mar 9, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

The highly anticipated Tamil blockbuster, Dragon, will be released in Hindi as Return of the Dragon on March 14th. The film has already made waves in the South, crossing over 100 crore at the box office. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film promises to captivate Hindi audiences with its thrilling story and impressive performances.


 

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, who gained massive popularity with Love Today, alongside talented actors like Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parmeswaran, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The movie has received rave reviews, with critics calling it a “fun-filled, youthful entertainer” and “pitch perfect,” adding to the excitement for its Hindi release.

 


Return of the Dragon follows Ragavan, a man who, after a painful breakup, turns to financial fraud in his quest for power and wealth. As he becomes entangled in lies and deceit, his life spirals out of control, leading him to confront the consequences of his choices. The gripping storyline is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

 

Pradeep Ranganathan expressed his excitement about the film's Hindi release, thanking fans for their overwhelming support. He hopes that the Hindi-speaking audience will enjoy the journey just as much as the Southern audience has. The actor’s enthusiasm and appreciation highlight the deep connection fans have with the film.

 

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Return of the Dragon has already achieved massive success in the South, with fans eagerly awaiting its Hindi release. The production company is known for delivering high-quality films, and with Return of the Dragon, they aim to make a major impact on the Hindi film industry. The collaboration with AA Films promises even greater success.

