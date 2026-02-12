Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur team up for the romantic film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both actors share how they came on board for the 'isq-bhari' story.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on joining the project

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming romantic movie 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is all set to hit theatres this month, bringing to the audience an "isq-bhari" story. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the lead male character, opened up on how he came on board for the project. Speaking to ANI, Siddhant shared, "When I was working with Ravi (Udyawar) sir, we realised that we wanted to make a romantic film. At that time, there weren't many romantic films. After 'Yudhra', I got a call from the sir, and he told me a story. I was touched by it and could resonate with it a lot. A lot of things happen in a simple way, and it was the same for me. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir as a producer and Mrunal opposite me, everything was just in place. The story was beautiful."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mrunal Thakur on manifesting her role

Mrunal Thakur, who admitted that she manifested working with director Ravi Udyawar, further added, "I always made a note in my mind that I want to work with him. I remember meeting him in a building when I was with my mother. I spoke to him briefly and expressed my wish to work with him in the future. When 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' came to me, I was like 'Nobody apart from Mrunal will play Roshni.'"

'February has been lucky': Siddhant Chaturvedi

Reflecting on the film's release during the month of love, Siddhant noted how his previous releases like 'Gully Boy' and 'Gehraiyaan' also opened in February. "The month of February has always been lucky for me. My first film, Gully Boy, came out on February 14, and Gehraiyaan came out on February 1. I made my start this month," the actor said.

Director's take on the story

Director Ravi Udyawar offered a sneak peek into the story of 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', adding, "This story is so important for this era. This is the story of two incomplete people, meeting together."

About 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions present 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is slated for a theatrical release on February 20. (ANI)