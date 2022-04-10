Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani's crimson bralette pics will spice up your summery weekend

    First Published Apr 10, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    Disha Patani’s latest pictures from a photoshoot show her in a shimmery crimson bralette. She earns appreciation from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff.

    

    Disha Patani is one of the most no non-sense actresses in the Hindi film industry who has managed to stay make a comfortable distance from controversies. Her silence over rumours, dedication toward her skill sets and the constant efforts that she puts into her fitness is what make Disha different from many others from the Tinsel Town. This young actress has created a different fanbase for herself who largely look up to her for her fitness videos that inspire many to walk on the same path of owing a body that is carved out of hard work and passion. At the same time, Disha’s fashion, especially her beachy looks is something that all her social media fans and followers absolutely love.

    

    Trust Disha Patani when it is about setting some fashion goals. The actress has proved time and again that one doesn’t need to go the extra mile as something simple and casual can also take you a long way. While Disha may have mostly been seen in comfortable track pants and crops tops for her airport look, one can deny that she often drops a bomb on her Instagram in her bikini and bralette pictures as well.

    ALSO READ: Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)

    

    Disha Patani did something similar on Sunday when she shared a stunning set of pictures from a photoshoot wearing a pink bralette.

    

    Disha Patani looked nothing less than a Barbie doll or a Disney princess in the shimmery crimson pink bralette that she wore. Disha paired it with glittering and nearly see-through harem pants, flaunting her super-toned midriff.

    ALSO READ: Pictures and video: Disha Patani turns Beyonce, dons sexy beige shimmer short dress

    

    To accessories her look, Disha Patani wore a chain with a sizable butterfly pendant along with matching earrings. She curled her hair and added hues of blue to her eye makeup, adding a hint of drama to her look.

    

    Meanwhile, she drew a lot of appreciation for her photographs with many dropping the ‘fire’ emoji in the comments section. In fact, Krishna Shroff, sister of Disha Ptani’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, also commented on the picture saying, “Servin’ looksss. 🔥🔥🔥”

