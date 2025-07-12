Dill Mill Gayye cast transformation: Here's how the actors look after 17 years
What does the Dill Mill Gayye cast look like 17 years later? From Karan Singh Grover to Drashti Dhami, see how much their looks have changed in this special report
Karan Singh Grover
The TV show 'Dill Mill Gayye' started in 2007 and ended in 2010. Karan Singh Grover gained real recognition from this show, playing Dr. Armaan Malik. He's changed quite a bit since then.
Ohanna Shivanand
Ohanna Shivanand initially played Dr. Riddhima Gupta in 'Dill Mill Gayye' but later left the show. Media reports suggest a disagreement with the executive producer, though she never commented.
Sukirti Kandpal
Sukirti Kandpal played Dr. Riddhima Gupta in 'Dill Mill Gayye'. It's been 17 years, and she still looks the same.
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget took over as Dr. Riddhima Gupta after Sukirti Kandpal left. She's been in several shows and web series since, and many say she looks even more beautiful now.
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi received a lot of love for 'Dill Mill Gayye'. The show gave him real recognition. He's changed quite a bit over the years.
Mohnish Bahl
Mohnish Bahl played Dr. Shashank Gupta in 'Dill Mill Gayye'. He looks much the same even after 17 years.
Drashti Dhami
Drashti Dhami started her career with 'Dill Mill Gayye', playing Dr. Muskaan Chaddha. Her looks haven't changed much.
Shweta Gulati
Shweta Gulati played Dr. Nikita Malhotra. She looks much the same after all these years.
Ayaz Khan
Ayaz Khan played Dr. Shubhankar Rai in 'Dill Mill Gayye'. His look has changed significantly since then. This photo shows his old and new look.
