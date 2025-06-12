Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is creating buzz with new contestant reveals. Names like Madalsa Sharma from Anupamaa and Babil Khan are surfacing as potential participants.

Since the announcement of Bigg Boss season 19, new information has been steadily surfacing. Currently, the most discussed topic is the identity of the new contestants. Recent reports suggest Madalsa Sharma, known for her role in the TV serial Anupamaa, might join the show. Additionally, the name of a Bollywood actor has also emerged. As in previous years, Salman Khan will host the show, which is expected to run for five and a half months.

New Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

According to the latest information, actress Madalsa Sharma, who appeared in the serial Anupamaa, might be seen in Bigg Boss 19. It's reported that she has received an offer but hasn't confirmed her participation. Madalsa is the daughter-in-law of superstar Mithun Chakraborty and has also worked in a few South Indian films. Another name that has surfaced is Babli Khan, son of Irrfan Khan. Recently, Babil sparked controversy with his comments on Bollywood and nepotism, revealing insights into the lives of Bollywood star kids. This controversy might have led to the Bigg Boss offer.

Bigg Boss 19 Start Date

Media reports suggest that the new season of Bigg Boss will premiere on July 30th. Salman Khan is expected to shoot the first promo in late June. This season is slated to be the longest in Bigg Boss history, running from July 30th to January 2026. The makers are currently approaching potential contestants, but no final names have been confirmed.

Salman Khan's Work Front

Salman Khan's recent film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, performed poorly at the box office. There were high expectations for this film with Pooja Hegde, but it proved to be a flop. Now, Salman will be working on a film based on the Galwan Valley. It's reported that he will soon begin shooting for this film alongside hosting Bigg Boss 19.