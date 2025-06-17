The Border 2 team has begun their third shooting schedule in Pune. A group photo of Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan has thrilled fans.

The group photo of the Border 2 cast has finally been revealed. Varun Dhawan is being described as a misfit among Diljit Dosanjh and Sunny Deol on the internet. On Tuesday, the Border 2 makers shared a group picture of the other actors with Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Border 2 shooting in this city

The entire Border 2 team, including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is gathering in Pune to commence the third schedule of the war movie. The first group picture of the team was released on Tuesday, and fans are extremely excited to see it.

Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2 shoot

On Tuesday, the filmmakers shared a group photo, sharing an update about the film. It was revealed that the third schedule of this war-based film is starting in Pune, with Diljit and Ahan Shetty joining the team.

Sunny Deol shows a glimpse of the star cast

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Sunny wrote, "When all the 'Force' comes together! #BORDER2... Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joined Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion commenced their third schedule at the National Defence Academy in Pune."

For the first time, the entire cast of the film came together for a group photo. In the picture, Diljit, Ahan, Sunny, and Varun are seated, while the filmmakers are standing behind them. Varun is seen sporting a new look with a mustache.

About Border 2

Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border. It will star Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film is being directed by Anurag Singh, who previously directed the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari in 2019. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to release on January 23, 2026.

Plot of the Border film

The prequel, released in 1997, told the story of a post during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It starred Sunny, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Akshay Khanna in lead roles. Ahan's father, Sunil Shetty, played the role of BSF Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh in the film.