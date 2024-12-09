Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [Watch]

Diljit Dosanjh responded to Bajrang Dal protests at his Indore concert by reciting Rahat Indori's powerful lines, sending a strong message to his critics.



Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore on Sunday, captivating a crowd of thousands. However, his concert became the center of controversy as members of the Bajrang Dal raised objections. The protestors targeted the sale of liquor and meat at the venue, which led to tensions.

In a bold move, Diljit indirectly addressed the protestors during the concert. He recited lines from veteran lyricist Rahat Indori’s famous poem, "Agar Khilaf Hai Hone Do," sending a strong message to his critics. The powerful lines stirred the audience, creating a stir in the crowd.



Rahat Indori's line, "Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai," was recited by Diljit, and it reverberated throughout the space. This was perceived as a direct reaction to the concert's continued protests. The purpose of the lyrics was to refute the protesters' criticisms by highlighting the country's inclusivity and unity.

This is not the first time Diljit has faced such controversies. Earlier, the Telangana government had banned some of his songs referencing alcohol before his Hyderabad concert. Diljit had cleverly adapted his lyrics and challenged the authorities to address broader issues, including the sale of alcohol nationwide. [WATCH]

Latest Videos