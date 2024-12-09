Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [Watch]

Diljit Dosanjh responded to Bajrang Dal protests at his Indore concert by reciting Rahat Indori's powerful lines, sending a strong message to his critics.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Indore on Sunday, captivating a crowd of thousands. However, his concert became the center of controversy as members of the Bajrang Dal raised objections. The protestors targeted the sale of liquor and meat at the venue, which led to tensions.

 

article_image2

In a bold move, Diljit indirectly addressed the protestors during the concert. He recited lines from veteran lyricist Rahat Indori’s famous poem, "Agar Khilaf Hai Hone Do," sending a strong message to his critics. The powerful lines stirred the audience, creating a stir in the crowd.
 

article_image3

Rahat Indori's line, "Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai," was recited by Diljit, and it reverberated throughout the space. This was perceived as a direct reaction to the concert's continued protests. The purpose of the lyrics was to refute the protesters' criticisms by highlighting the country's inclusivity and unity.

 

article_image4

This is not the first time Diljit has faced such controversies. Earlier, the Telangana government had banned some of his songs referencing alcohol before his Hyderabad concert. Diljit had cleverly adapted his lyrics and challenged the authorities to address broader issues, including the sale of alcohol nationwide. [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS) RBA

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details RBA

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post calls out people with limited brain RBA

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post, calls out people with ‘limited brain’

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara Afreen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan Veer Mehra NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara and Tajinder for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan

Recent Stories

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media anr

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media [CHECK]

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace, loot clothes Louis Vuitton trunk and luxury cars (WATCH) gcw

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Esha Deol's Mumbai luxurious bungalow revealed - Inside photos NTI

Esha Deol's Mumbai luxurious bungalow revealed – Inside photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon