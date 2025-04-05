Madhya Pradesh govt employees to get salary hike, promotion; here's when it kicks in

Read Full Gallery

Madhya Pradesh government employees are getting a salary hike and promotion opportunities. Employees and pensioners will benefit from the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission from April.

A wave of happiness among state government employees. Double good news received now. There has been a lot of speculation about salary and DA increases for employees.

This time, promotions will happen along with salary increases for the employees. It is known that the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented from April onwards.

Currently, state government employees receive salaries under the 6th Pay Commission. Similarly, extra money for petrol and house rent will be available from this month.

Not only employees but also pensioners will benefit from the 7th Pay Commission. The Chief Minister himself has announced this benefit for state government employees.

Everything from salary increases to promotions will happen this month for employees. This benefit will be available to state government employees in Madhya Pradesh.

