Image Credit : IMDB

One of the most talked-about “missed chances” in Bollywood involved the 1996 hit Raja Hindustani. Director Dharmesh Darshan revealed that Aishwarya was the first pick for the lead role. However, her obligations to participate in the Miss World pageant meant she had to decline the offer. In a 2012 interview, Aishwarya admitted that had she not entered the pageant, this film would have been her debut.