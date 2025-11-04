- Home
- Entertainment
- Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Turned Down Aamir Khan’s ‘Raja Hindustani’- Real Reason Revealed
Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Turned Down Aamir Khan’s ‘Raja Hindustani’- Real Reason Revealed
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Miss World 1994 and Bollywood icon, once turned down the hit film Raja Hindustani due to pageant commitments, paving the way for Karisma Kapoor to shine in her place.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Journey
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of India’s most admired actresses, has always been celebrated for her elegance and talent. Winning Miss World in 1994 launched her into global recognition, while her work in Bollywood films earned her the Padma Shri in 2009. With decades of experience, she continues to captivate audiences both on and off screen.
Early Steps in Cinema
Before becoming a household name, Aishwarya made her debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, starring alongside Bobby Deol. Her performances quickly drew attention, and filmmakers were eager to cast her in major projects. Yet, Aishwarya carefully balanced opportunities with her personal commitments, ensuring she made the right career choices early on.
The Missed Raja Hindustani Opportunity
One of the most talked-about “missed chances” in Bollywood involved the 1996 hit Raja Hindustani. Director Dharmesh Darshan revealed that Aishwarya was the first pick for the lead role. However, her obligations to participate in the Miss World pageant meant she had to decline the offer. In a 2012 interview, Aishwarya admitted that had she not entered the pageant, this film would have been her debut.
Karisma Kapoor Steps In
After Aishwarya’s exit, the role went to Karisma Kapoor, whose portrayal of “Memsaab” won hearts nationwide. The film became a blockbuster, cementing Karisma’s place in Bollywood history. Meanwhile, Aishwarya continued to shine in other projects, building a stellar career that made her one of India’s most iconic actresses.