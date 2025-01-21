Did you know THIS Tollywood actress is Virat Kohli's Sister-in-Law; Read on

Unexpected relationships in the film industry often surprise us. The latest revelation about a connection between star cricketer Virat Kohli and a Tollywood actress is creating a buzz.

The film industry, politics, and cricket share an intertwined relationship. Many stars have hidden connections. Did you know Virat Kohli has a relationship with another actress besides Anushka Sharma?

Virat Kohli, a global cricket icon, is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. They have two children. Anushka, known for working with stars like Salman and Shahrukh Khan, stepped back from acting after marriage.

Anushka Sharma is now focused on family. However, Virat Kohli has a familial connection with another actress. Many are unaware that his sister-in-law is a Tollywood star.

Ruhani Sharma, Virat's sister-in-law, started her career in Tamil cinema. She debuted in Tollywood with Chi La Sow. Despite her talent, she hasn't achieved widespread fame.

Ruhani has acted in Telugu films like Hit, Dirty Hari, and 101 Jillaala Andagadu. She was also in Saindhav with Venkatesh. Despite working in several films, she hasn't reached star status yet.

Ruhani revealed her connection to Virat during Saindhav's promotions. She mentioned their playful relationship, which went viral. She maintains an active social media presence.

