Did you know Soundarya was afraid to act in THIS film? Here's why she quit midway

Actress Soundarya effortlessly embodies any character. However, there was one movie where she was extremely scared and told the director that she couldn't act!

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

A natural actress, natural beauty, innocent heroine, and wonderful actress, Soundarya shone as a star heroine at one time. It has been twenty years since she passed away, but she remains immortal in the hearts of Kannadigas.

budget 2025
article_image2

There is another interesting thing in Soundarya's life. As an actress, she can easily do any role. She lives easily in the role. She breathes life into the character. There is nothing like this or that, she can do any role.

article_image3

Especially if you look at the movie Soundarya acted in, it is `Anthahpuram`. This movie came out in 1998 under the direction of Krishna Vamsi. Along with Soundarya, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu have acted in this.

article_image4

At that time, this movie was a sensation. Wow... many people were surprised at what the movie was like. Everyone was shocked at how this kind of movie was made. This movie, which received reviews as well as praises, was also commercially good.

article_image5

In this, Soundarya's character is very rustic. Coming from a good family, she marries Sai Kumar. Her father, Prakash Raj, is very foolish, there are fights with opponents, and killing each other.

article_image6

If such words came from the mouth of a very shy Soundarya, you can understand how much she suffered. That's why she told the director that she couldn't make this movie.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS] NTI

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS]

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78 NTI

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78

History of Scruffiness: Song Ha Yoon's part edited out in teaser due to THIS reason MEG

History of Scruffiness: Song Ha Yoon's part edited out in teaser due to THIS reason

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch] NTI

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch]

WWE : Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

WWE: Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

Recent Stories

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive iwh

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost vkp

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony dmn

Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony (WATCH)

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: England skipper Buttler hails Duckett for record-breaking ton against Australia snt

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: England skipper Buttler hails Duckett for record-breaking ton against Australia

Triptii Dimri Birthday: Know her journey from YouTube to Bollywood leading star NTI

Triptii Dimri Birthday: Know her journey from YouTube to B'wood star

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon