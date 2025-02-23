Did you know Soundarya was afraid to act in THIS film? Here's why she quit midway

Actress Soundarya effortlessly embodies any character. However, there was one movie where she was extremely scared and told the director that she couldn't act!

A natural actress, natural beauty, innocent heroine, and wonderful actress, Soundarya shone as a star heroine at one time. It has been twenty years since she passed away, but she remains immortal in the hearts of Kannadigas.

There is another interesting thing in Soundarya's life. As an actress, she can easily do any role. She lives easily in the role. She breathes life into the character. There is nothing like this or that, she can do any role.

Especially if you look at the movie Soundarya acted in, it is `Anthahpuram`. This movie came out in 1998 under the direction of Krishna Vamsi. Along with Soundarya, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu have acted in this.

At that time, this movie was a sensation. Wow... many people were surprised at what the movie was like. Everyone was shocked at how this kind of movie was made. This movie, which received reviews as well as praises, was also commercially good.

In this, Soundarya's character is very rustic. Coming from a good family, she marries Sai Kumar. Her father, Prakash Raj, is very foolish, there are fights with opponents, and killing each other.

If such words came from the mouth of a very shy Soundarya, you can understand how much she suffered. That's why she told the director that she couldn't make this movie.

