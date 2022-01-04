  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 6:04 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kim Seok-jin, better known by his stage name Jin, is a handsome South Korean band BTS member. The singer, currently on the cover of the Vogue Singapore issue and his fellow BTS members, revealed the origins of the tag “worldwide handsome.”

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star RCB

    The 29-year-old South Korean singer Kim Seok-jin aka Jin, one of the popular band BTS, often presents himself as 'worldwide handsome' (WWH) followed by a flying kiss. 
     

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star RCB

    Kim Seok-jin and his member who are on the Vogue Singapore cover page this month, January 2022, has said, "Plenty of people are more handsome than me. ‘Worldwide Handsome’ is a joke I like to make for laughs.” After years of performance, Jin made fans worldwide; hence, we listed 6 unknown facts about the singer and songwriter.
     

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star RCB

    Animals lover:  Kim Seok-jin had a cute Maltese mix dog, Jjangu, who passed away in 2017. He lived with Jin's family for 12 years. Now he has two sugar gliders, Eomuk and Odeng. 
     

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star RCB

    Blinking habit: The singer is one of the handsome BTS members. It is reported that if he looks at anyone for a long time, he starts winking at them. Besides that, he also blinks when Jin's nervous.
     

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star RCB

    Unique physical features: Jin has allegedly a congenital disorder that leads to lesser or faulty collagen in the body, which results in a defective molecule's structure.
     

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star RCB

    Wanted to become a journalist: The singer wanted to become a journalist during his first year of high school. Later, he changed his plan, and he next wanted to become an actor after watching Kim Nam-Kil in Queen Seondeok. 
     

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star RCB

    Oldest and the second tallest member of BTS: He joined the band at 21, making him the oldest band member of BTS. Jin is 5.8 ft tall, making him the 2nd tallest boy in the band. The first is RM 5.9 ft. Also Read: BTS' Jin shocked to know his pajamas sold; know from where to buy BTS' stuff in India

    Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star RCB

    Best-sculpted face: CzDollic, a Czech doll company, named Jin the ‘best-sculpted face’ in 2018. There were 1.5 million votes in total, and he got about 1 million votes. Also Read: Round-up 2021: BTS members to Angelina Jolie; International celebs who entered social media this year

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside SCJ

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out SCJ

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out

    Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter RCB

    Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter

    Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him

    Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments RCB

    Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments

    Recent Stories

    Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker? Here's how supermodel spent her New Year weekend RCB

    Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker? Here's how supermodel spent her New Year weekend

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane's rusty form headlines Day 1, check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane's rusty form headlines Day 1, check out the talking points

    India records highest number of births on Jan 1, 60,000 babies born-adt

    India records highest number of births on Jan 1, 60,000 babies born

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Kajal Aggarwal to Kartik Aaryan and more seen chilling on January 3 RCB

    Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Kajal Aggarwal to Kartik Aaryan and more seen chilling on January 3

    Paediatrician speaks: Children are silent virus spreaders; COVID-19 vaccine a must RCB

    Paediatrician speaks: Children are silent virus spreaders; COVID-19 vaccine a must

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon