Did you know BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-Jin wanted to become journalist? Here are 6 unknown facts about K-Pop star

Kim Seok-jin, better known by his stage name Jin, is a handsome South Korean band BTS member. The singer, currently on the cover of the Vogue Singapore issue and his fellow BTS members, revealed the origins of the tag “worldwide handsome.”

The 29-year-old South Korean singer Kim Seok-jin aka Jin, one of the popular band BTS, often presents himself as 'worldwide handsome' (WWH) followed by a flying kiss.



Kim Seok-jin and his member who are on the Vogue Singapore cover page this month, January 2022, has said, "Plenty of people are more handsome than me. ‘Worldwide Handsome’ is a joke I like to make for laughs.” After years of performance, Jin made fans worldwide; hence, we listed 6 unknown facts about the singer and songwriter.



Animals lover: Kim Seok-jin had a cute Maltese mix dog, Jjangu, who passed away in 2017. He lived with Jin's family for 12 years. Now he has two sugar gliders, Eomuk and Odeng.



Blinking habit: The singer is one of the handsome BTS members. It is reported that if he looks at anyone for a long time, he starts winking at them. Besides that, he also blinks when Jin's nervous.



Unique physical features: Jin has allegedly a congenital disorder that leads to lesser or faulty collagen in the body, which results in a defective molecule's structure.



Wanted to become a journalist: The singer wanted to become a journalist during his first year of high school. Later, he changed his plan, and he next wanted to become an actor after watching Kim Nam-Kil in Queen Seondeok.



Oldest and the second tallest member of BTS: He joined the band at 21, making him the oldest band member of BTS. Jin is 5.8 ft tall, making him the 2nd tallest boy in the band. The first is RM 5.9 ft.