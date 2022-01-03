  • Facebook
    BTS Jin shocked to know his pajamas sold; know from where to buy BTS' stuff in India

    BTS' most senior member Jin revealed a pair of night suits and pillow created by him has been sold. Here is how BTS' fans can purchase official BTS merchandise.

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    BTS' popular member Jin takes to Weverse to express shock at the price of pajamas designed by him. The South Korean boy band BTS, which has one of the biggest fan bases globally, known as the BTS fan ARMY, had the best strategy to start the new year. 

    Throughout January, the band had planned to reveal their exclusive merchandise, especially created by them. The BTS fan ARMY is thrilled as BTS member Jin revealed a part of his self-designed merchandise. 

    Jin had launched pair of 'Good Day and Bad Day' pyjamas, which are in two colours, blue and black. The pyjamas have adorable stickers of Jin imprinted on them. These stickers are also on the pillows designed by Jin. According to reports, the pricing of those pajamas cost in upwards of USD 100 (Rs 7,434).

    How to buy BTS merchandise online?
    It is reported that Jin has not listed his merchandise yet and it will launch on January 4. The singer's fans can buy the merchandise from Weverse shop. This South Korean website has a different shop for all artists' official and exclusive merchandise. 

    Where to buy BTS merchandise in India?
    The Indian fan can also go to the Weverse shop to buy the merchandise and pay online by PayPal. Indian fans can download the official Weverse shop from Apple Store or Google Play.

    It is reported that BTS members are now on a break from creating music and songs. SUGA is out of quarantine as he has tested negative for COVID-19. Fans are waiting for a positive statement of Jin and RM's health. 

     

