Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, stating her melodious voice enriched our cultural world. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and others also paid tribute to the Padma Bhushan awardee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, remembering her as an artist whose melodious voice and soulful renditions left a lasting impact on Indian music and cinema.

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In a condolence message, the Prime Minister said Kalyanpur's songs earned her a special place in the hearts of music lovers across generations. "Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his condolences to the singer's family, friends and admirers. "Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om… pic.twitter.com/xCGswIq0s6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2026

Suman Kalyanpur was regarded as one of the most celebrated playback singers of Hindi cinema and was known for her distinctive voice and versatile singing style.

Maharashtra CM pays emotional tribute

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid an emotional tribute to the late singer, expressing grief that the divine and melodious voice of 'Suman' in Indian music has fallen silent. He wrote on X, "With the passing of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, a sweet, melodious, and soul-stirring voice in the Indian music world has fallen forever silent today. For over six decades, she reigned supreme in the hearts of music lovers with her unparalleled singing. Her immortal melodies in languages such as Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, and others remain an invaluable treasure of the music world. Honoured with the 'Padma Bhushan' award, Sumanji enriched Indian music with her magical voice. The sweetness and emotive expression in her songs will forever linger in memory. Her demise marks a profound loss to the music world. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family. Om Shanti"

An invaluable treasure of the music world

Her contributions to Indian music continue to be cherished by generations of listeners, with many of her songs remaining timeless favourites among music enthusiasts.

The veteran singer's demise has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry, political circles and music fraternity, with admirers remembering her remarkable contribution to India's musical heritage. (ANI)