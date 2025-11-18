- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar Trailer Roars (REVIEW): Netizens Hail Ranveer Singh as a ‘Great Actor’; Read Reactions
Dhurandhar Trailer Roars (REVIEW): Netizens Hail Ranveer Singh as a ‘Great Actor’; Read Reactions
Ranveer Singh impresses in the high-octane 'Dhurandhar' teaser, which promises Aditya Dhar's violent, action-packed combat drama with a strong ensemble cast. The trailer outlines a vengeance plot based on India-Pakistan tensions.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai hosted the trailer premiere of 'Dhurandhar' on Tuesday afternoon. Actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar promise action, drama, and big-screen extravaganza. It looks like a blockbuster from the trailer.
Arjun Rampal's ISI member Major Iqbal truly takes Zia-ul-Haq's "Bleed India with a thousand cuts" warning to heart in the trailer. The main characters are presented one by one, with R Madhavan emphasising the necessity to punish Pakistan for allowing terrorism.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
There are actors and then there is Ranveer Singh, a force of nature who brings an impact that only he can promise and only he can deliver. What we’re witnessing right now isn’t just a performance; it’s the arrival of Ranveer Singh 2.0, a whole new era of depth, range, and raw artistic power that feels unmatched in the industry today.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
From the very first look of Dhurandhar, it was clear that he had tapped into something extraordinary. Then came the track again, he delivered. And with the teaser, he didn’t just appear on screen, he stole the show, owning every frame with a presence that hits you long after it ends.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
This isn’t just the finest performance of 2025, it’s one of the finest we’ve seen in a very, very long time. Here’s how the netizens have reacted to Ranveer Singh being the powerhouse performer,
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
One user wrote; What did we just watch? The talent on screen is absolutely incredible, and everyone's transformation looks Ranveer Singh is the greatest actor of his generation the most versatile by far. His performance looks and feels so powerful! I can't wait for 5th December! #Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
While the second one said Can't wait for this banger @ranveersingh you are incredible
Another fan said ; 🔥🔥🔥🔥BABA 🙌🙌 TOP FORM🙌🙌
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
Oh my god, I'm speechless! Is this just a movie trailer? What about the character? Ranveer has done it again! I'm so excited! A blockbuster movie is coming 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
- Ranveer singh ko aise serious look bahut suit karta hain 👑 Padmaavat vibes!!!!!
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
"Inspired by true events," 'Dhurandhar' features a strong ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The trailer relies heavily on the swagger and intensity of the males who dominate the screen. Sara Arjun, daughter of actor Raj Arjun, makes her Bollywood debut in the film, and we catch a look of her in the four-minute trailer.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
Ranveer Singh previously described 'Dhurandhar' as meeting worldwide standards for feature filmmaking. "We want to produce a feature presentation on par with any film in the world. Our goal was to improve in every part of the filmmaking process in order to produce a film that we, as Indians, could be proud of," he stated in a press statement.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
Singh remarked, "It's raw, gritty, and unapologetically Indian." Aditya has pitched it wonderfully. It's a fantastic and intricate plot, with top-notch technical execution and powerful acting. We intended to produce an unabashedly Indian film that will rank among the most exceptional entries in this category internationally. I feel now is India's time to shine on the world stage. And we want to be at the centre of that moment and phenomena while respecting and being faithful to our heritage."
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
The action thriller, which has larger-than-life graphics and high-octane moments, offers the grandeur of a major Bollywood release. Dhar wrote, directed, and produced the picture, which is due to be released on December 5. It is presented by Jio Studios.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Leaves Netizens in Awe
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dhurandhar features a star-studded cast alongside Singh, including Sanjay Dutt in a formidable role as the antagonist, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, all contributing to the film’s allure as a multi-starrer entertainer.