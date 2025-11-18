Image Credit : ranveer singh instagram

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai hosted the trailer premiere of 'Dhurandhar' on Tuesday afternoon. Actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar promise action, drama, and big-screen extravaganza. It looks like a blockbuster from the trailer.

Arjun Rampal's ISI member Major Iqbal truly takes Zia-ul-Haq's "Bleed India with a thousand cuts" warning to heart in the trailer. The main characters are presented one by one, with R Madhavan emphasising the necessity to punish Pakistan for allowing terrorism.