Dhurandhar Trailer: 5 Explosive Dialogues Fans Can’t Stop Talking About
The trailer for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar was released on Tuesday, offering an explosive glimpse. Packed with nonstop action, intense fights, gunfire, and explosions, fans are eagerly awaiting director Aditya Dhar’s latest blockbuster.
The trailer for the highly anticipated film Dhurandhar has been released, and fans are loving it, flooding social media with reactions. Meanwhile, check out 5 sharp and impactful dialogues from this action-packed movie.
'After the '71 war, Pakistan was gloomy. I was 6, listening to the radio. Zia-ul-Haq said something that stuck: Bleed India with a thousand cuts. I'll make their state worse'.
'To break a face, you must first make a fist. If they even think against India in their sleep, we should appear in their dreams'.
'I promised him not to make the mistake of forgetting. A death given by Rahman the dacoit is very butcher-like'.
'If you betray me, before killing you, I will... you'.
'If you guys are done with your firecrackers, shall I start the explosion?'.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar releases Dec 5. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and more. Produced by Jio Studios & B62 Studios.