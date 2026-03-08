Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor announced on International Women's Day that she has frozen her eggs. Calling the female body 'extraordinary', she shared details of the intense two-week process and hailed women as 'badasses' for their capabilities.

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has shared a deeply personal milestone, marking International Women's Day by revealing that she has chosen to freeze her eggs. Calling it the "right day" to talk about the decision, the actor opened up about taking charge of prioritising her future on her own terms. By announcing the step on a day dedicated to celebrating women's empowerment, Akansha highlighted how women have been highly capable and intelligent.

'Women are BADASSES'

"Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn't plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this... the female body is EXTRAORDINARY. The last two weeks were... intense. Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery. But all I wanna say is - women are BADASSES... and how in awe i am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are," the actor wrote.

Referring to a picture of herself from the post, Akansha shared how she got back to her routine, only to "barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building."

"Because this body just did something pretty amazing. Happy Women's Day," she concluded.

Celebrities Hail Actor's Decision

In her post, Akansha shared a picture of herself from a hospital bed and another of her in athleisure.

Many reacted to the post, hailing the actor's decision, including the likes of Athiya Shetty, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Vaani Kapoor, among others.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership, and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment to gender equality, safety, dignity, and empowerment.